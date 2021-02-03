Menu Content

Japan Summons S. Korean Envoy to Protest Seoul's Defense White Paper

Write: 2021-02-03 09:14:50Update: 2021-02-03 09:49:35

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government has lodged a protest over South Korea's 2020 defense white paper, calling it "regrettable and unacceptable."

The Japanese Defense Ministry summoned a military attache at the South Korean Embassy in Japan on Tuesday afternoon to protest Seoul's claims in the recent white paper. 

Ministry spokesperson Takeshi Ishikawa said in a press conference that the content regarding the Dokdo issue was incompatible with Japan's position, adding Tokyo will strongly demand a proper response from Seoul.

In particular, the Japanese government protested Seoul's criticism that Japanese leaders' territorial claims to the Dokdo islets and a 2018 encounter between a Japanese surveillance plane and a South Korean destroyer were to blame for worsening ties between the two nations. 

South Korea released the biennial defense paper on Tuesday, which referred to Japan as a "neighboring country," rather than a "partner" as mentioned in the past, reflecting their strained ties.
