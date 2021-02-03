Menu Content

Pentagon: Nothing Decided Yet on Defense Cost-Sharing Talks

Write: 2021-02-03 09:45:38Update: 2021-02-03 09:55:14

The U.S. Department of Defense said on Tuesday that nothing has been decided yet regarding defense cost-sharing negotiations between the U.S. and its allies including South Korea, and it is focusing on restoring alliances at the moment. 

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby issued the position in a press briefing when asked about defense cost talks for U.S. troops stationed in Asia.

Kirby said the U.S. is examining its troop deployment around the world and its contributions, adding he has no specific data to mention regarding cost-sharing at the moment. 

The spokesperson then said that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is looking forward to consulting with the U.S.' important partners in Asia and the Pacific. 

He added that the secretary is committed to restoring U.S. alliances, partnerships and friendships around the world.
