PPP's Guidelines for Inquiries on Gov't Officials Spark Controversy

Photo : YONHAP News

An internal document of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) providing guidelines to its legislators for the National Assembly’s inquiries on government officials has sparked controversy.The PPP distributed the document on Tuesday to its lawmakers who will take part in question-and-answer sessions with government agencies set to begin on Thursday.In the document, the party instructs lawmakers to frame questions and responses in such a way that they depict the government as anti-corporate, anti-market economy and anti-constitutionalism.The document also ordered lawmakers to apply a sexual assault frame to questions in the inquiries. Some observers believe such moves are aimed at reminding the public that by-elections in April to elect new mayors for Seoul and Busan will be held as the previous mayors became mired in sexual assault scandals.The internal document also calls on party lawmakers to emphasize the image that the government is economically incompetent, morally ambivalent and exceedingly generous to North Korea.The document stipulates that lawmakers should not allow sufficient time for government officials to provide explanations and to actively respond to any rebuttals from the government.A key PPP official said the document stipulates points that the party needs to go over at this point, adding that lawmakers ultimately will act on their own.