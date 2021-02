Photo : YONHAP News

Minor People’s Party chair Ahn Cheol-soo has accepted a proposal by former ruling party lawmaker Keum Tae-sup to hold a primary as part of efforts to field a single opposition candidate for the Seoul mayoral elections.By accepting the offer, a primary will be held between Ahn and Keum, who is running as an independent.In a press conference on Wednesday, Ahn proposed holding a primary with not only Keum but any opposition candidate who wants to bring judgment on the Moon administration and realize a shift in government.Ahn said that the winning candidate should then be allowed to compete in another primary against the candidate from the main opposition People Power Party to field a single opposition candidate for the by-elections for the Seoul mayorship.