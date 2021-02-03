Menu Content

PPP Proposes Nonpartisan Body on COVID-19 Assistance

Write: 2021-02-03 11:49:05Update: 2021-02-03 15:01:40

The floor leader of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) suggested a nonpartisan consultative body to seek ways to assist people suffering amid the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an address to the National Assembly on Wednesday, PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young said the body should focus on offering practical support as swiftly as possible.

Joo said his party will actively cooperate in approving the government's fourth COVID-19 relief package, as long as it is within the scope of state finances.

The PPP floor leader criticized the government's failure to secure COVID-19 vaccines sooner, before calling to allow self-diagnosis through at-home testing kits.

Joo blasted the ruling camp for accusing the PPP of attempting to take political advantage through allegations that the government had sought to help build a nuclear power plant in North Korea.

The floor leader then urged the Moon Jae-in administration to release the USB files on inter-Korean economic cooperation that were handed over to the North during the historic summit in April 2018.
