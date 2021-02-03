KMA: Preliminary Heavy Snow Advisory Issued for Seoul, Central Regions

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's state weather agency has issued a preliminary heavy snow advisory for Wednesday night throughout the capital Seoul and central regions.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), this affects Seoul, Gyeonggi Province, Incheon, the central Chungcheong provinces, Gangwon Province, the central city of Sejong and North Gyeongsang Province.Rain or snow is forecast in the country's five northwestern islands in the West Sea Wednesday afternoon, and snow is expected later at night in the capital area, parts of Gangwon Province and along the western coast of the Chungcheong region.The agency has warned of a considerable amount of snow in the capital and nearby areas, calling for caution on roads during the evening rush hour.Five to 15 centimeters of snow are in the forecast for the provinces of Gyeonggi and Gangwon. Three to ten centimeters are expected for Seoul, western Gyeonggi and parts of North Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang's mountainous regions.