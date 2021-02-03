Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Science

KMA: Preliminary Heavy Snow Advisory Issued for Seoul, Central Regions

Write: 2021-02-03 13:22:16Update: 2021-02-03 14:54:49

KMA: Preliminary Heavy Snow Advisory Issued for Seoul, Central Regions

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's state weather agency has issued a preliminary heavy snow advisory for Wednesday night throughout the capital Seoul and central regions.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), this affects Seoul, Gyeonggi Province, Incheon, the central Chungcheong provinces, Gangwon Province, the central city of Sejong and North Gyeongsang Province.

Rain or snow is forecast in the country's five northwestern islands in the West Sea Wednesday afternoon, and snow is expected later at night in the capital area, parts of Gangwon Province and along the western coast of the Chungcheong region.

The agency has warned of a considerable amount of snow in the capital and nearby areas, calling for caution on roads during the evening rush hour.

Five to 15 centimeters of snow are in the forecast for the provinces of Gyeonggi and Gangwon. Three to ten centimeters are expected for Seoul, western Gyeonggi and parts of North Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang's mountainous regions.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >