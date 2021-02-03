Eating at Rest Stops Banned, Highway Tolls in Effect During Lunar New Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Eating at expressway rest stops will be prohibited with only takeout allowed during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.Such measures were announced on Wednesday as a part of the Transport Ministry's special Lunar New Year holiday regulations set to take effect for five days starting on February 10.A ministry official said quarantine and safety management of travelers during the holiday were prioritized in drawing up the latest measures as uncertainties surrounding the latest wave of the epidemic remain.Additional safety guides will be dispatched to rest stops and entry logs will be kept to better manage quarantine.The government will also collect highway tolls, unlike previous years when tolls were exempt during major holidays, and use the revenue towards enhancing quarantine.Only window seats will be available on trains in adherence to social distancing, and passenger ships will have to maintain the number of passengers at around 50 percent of their normal capacity.