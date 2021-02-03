Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Gov't May Ease Some Quarantine Rules after Monitoring COVID-19 Trend This Week

Write: 2021-02-03 14:26:30Update: 2021-02-03 15:04:12

Gov't May Ease Some Quarantine Rules after Monitoring COVID-19 Trend This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government will consider easing some social distancing rules after monitoring developments regarding the COVID-19 epidemic this week.

Yoon Tae-ho, a senior Health Ministry official, said on Wednesday that the adjustments will be finalized after Friday.

Upon extending enhanced social distancing, including a ban on gatherings of five or more people, until the end of the Lunar New Year holiday next week, the government had said it would review easing some rules.

Some speculate that authorities may ease restrictions on business operations that currently require them to close by 9:00 p.m.

Stressing that social distancing is the strongest defense against the virus, Yoon said the government will seek ways to strike a better balance between quarantine measures and minimizing socioeconomic side effects.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >