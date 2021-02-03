Defense Ministry Says Japan's Protest to White Paper 'Unacceptable'

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Defense Ministry says Japan's protest of its 2020 defense white paper is unjustified and unacceptable.In a press release Wednesday, the ministry said that in response to Tokyo's protest, a military attache at the South Korean Embassy in Japan made it clear that the contents were objective facts.On Tuesday, Japan had expressed regret over what was written about the Dokdo islets in the defense paper and also demanded an appropriate response from Seoul to incidents involving Japanese patrol planes.The paper published Tuesday referred to Japan as a "neighboring country," rather than a "partner" as labeled in the past, reflecting strained bilateral ties.In addition to saying that Japan’s Dokdo claims and an incident with a Japanese surveillance plane and a South Korean destroyer worsened bilateral relations, it said Seoul would respond sternly to these issues and to unilateral and arbitrary actions taken by Japan on pending issues.But it also stressed continued cooperation with Japan on joint security concerns to achieve peace and prosperity in Northeast Asia.