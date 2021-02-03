Gov't: Virus Spread Must Be Curbed Before Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Authorities have called for public cooperation on distancing guidelines ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday as daily COVID-19 cases rebounded to over 400.Also, a mock drill on vaccine transport and storage was held on Wednesday as the country's vaccination program is set to begin later this month.Kim So-yon has this report.Report:South Korea's new COVID-19 cases climbed back to 467 on Wednesday, marking it the first time in four days the daily tally hovered over 400.Health authorities believe daily COVID-19 cases tallied in the 300s from Sunday to Tuesday mainly due to the smaller number of tests carried out over the weekend.The latest tally came as Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun called for all-out quarantine management to prevent another possible surge ahead of next week’s holiday period.He said it's regrettable that families can't travel to their hometowns for Lunar New Year after being unable to do so for last year's Chuseok holiday as well, and asked them to stay connected though physically apart.The government's call for public patience also comes ahead of the vaccine roll-out set to begin later this month. To ensure the smooth implementation of the national inoculation program, a mock drill took place at Incheon International Airport on Wednesday to prepare for the arrival of vaccines.A support team involving the military, police, government and private sector organized the drill from start to finish to ensure the safe transport, storage and distribution of vaccines.Participants reviewed all possible scenarios that could emerge in the process of vaccines arriving in the country and being delivered to vaccination centers.President Moon Jae-in also visited the simulation to encourage officials and stress successful preparation.Meanwhile, Yoon Tae-ho, a senior Health Ministry official, indicated partial easing of the current distancing rules even before next week's holiday is being considered, saying the adjustments will be finalized after Friday.Some are hoping authorities may ease restrictions that currently require businesses to close by 9:00 p.m.Kim So-yon, KBS World Radio News.