PPP Requests Parliamentary Probe into Alleged N. Korea Nuclear Plant Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) formally requested a parliamentary investigation into the government's alleged attempt to help build a nuclear power plant in North Korea.The PPP submitted the request on Wednesday, together with the minor opposition People's Party, stressing the need to find the truth behind the alleged report on the planned construction.This comes as the presidential office and ruling Democratic Party(DP) have denied the alleged plan, saying it was a mere proposal put forth within the Energy Ministry.In an address to the National Assembly on Wednesday, PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young urged the DP to seek the investigation and find out whether Seoul's classified information regarding nuclear plants was handed over to Pyongyang.PPP Rep. Sung Il-jong called on the ruling side to agree to the probe or the parliamentary intelligence committee's access to the documents, citing that the project goes completely against the administration's nuclear phase-out policy.