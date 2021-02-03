Pres. Moon Inspects Vaccination Distribution Drill at Incheon Airport

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has observed a mock military-civilian exercise on Wednesday in preparation for distribution of COVID-19 vaccines later this month.Paying a surprise visit to Korean Air's Cargo Terminal Number Two at Incheon International Airport, Moon called for flawless preparations and encouraged officials participating in the drill.At the end of February, vaccines arriving at Incheon Airport will be immediately transported to a logistics center in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province before being shipped to the vaccine center of the National Medical Center in Seoul.Calling for soldiers, police and civilians to give their all to carry out a successful inoculation, Moon asked drill participants to repeatedly rehearse so that there are no mishaps such as lost vaccines or broken cold chains.Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong briefed Moon on the drill, while National Police Agency Commissioner General Kim Chang-yong briefed him on contingency plans for problems in the cold storage vehicles, attempted thefts or terrorist attacks.