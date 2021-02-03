Foreign Minister Nominee: Peace Declaration Talks Could Help Peace Process

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister nominee Chung Eui-yong said on Wednesday that discussions to declare an official end to the Korean War would bring progress to the Korean peace process.In a written response submitted to his parliamentary confirmation hearing, Chung also said he would use the launch of the Joe Biden administration in the U.S. to develop ties between South Korea and Japan and strengthen cooperation among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo.Telling lawmakers he would work to reignite the peace process through talks on a peace declaration, he also said such a declaration would be a nonbinding political statement that would have no impact on the status of U.S. Forces Korea or the UN Command.However, with North Korea showing little recent interest in a peace declaration to end the Korean War and the U.S. favoring prior steps by Pyongyang to denuclearize, it remains unclear whether Chung's ideas will materialize.Chung also said he would negotiate with the United States so that the results of the 2018 U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore will be further built upon.Regarding Japan, the nominee said he would work to improve relations with Tokyo based on the government's two-track approach of addressing historical issues and future-oriented cooperation.Particularly noteworthy was that he referred to Japan as a "partner" for regional and global peace and prosperity.This contrasted with the Defense Ministry white paper released the previous day, in which Japan was downgraded from a "partner" to a "neighbor."Chung also cast doubts on a main opposition proposal for a "vaccine swap" with the United States, citing a preference by Washington and London to donate excess supplies to low-income nations.