Snow, Cold Snap Hit S. Korea Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Snow is expected in most parts of the nation on Tuesday with temperatures plunging overnight.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said southern Gyeonggi Province and South Chungcheong Province will receive up to seven centimeters of snow, while Seoul and other parts of the nation will see one to three centimeters.Along with snow, a cold snap is expected to grip the nation. Cold wave advisories have been issued for most parts of the country on Tuesday morning, except Jeju Island and parts of the west coast areas.Morning lows were five to ten degrees lower than Monday, with the mercury plunging to minus 16 degrees in Cherwon in Gangwon Province and minus six-point-seven degrees in Seoul.Afternoon highs on Tuesday will also remain below zero in some areas, with strong wind advisories issued for coastal regions, mountain areas in Gangwon Province and northern parts of North Gyeongsang Province.Wind chill temperatures are likely to fall further due to strong winds.