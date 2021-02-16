Menu Content

WHO Grants Emergency Authorization for AstraZenaca Vaccine

Photo : YONHAP News

The World Health Organization(WHO) has granted authorization for emergency use for two versions of the COVID-19 vaccine by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that the WHO cleared the AstraZeneca vaccines made by South Korea's SK Bioscience and the Serum Institute of India.

The WHO chief said that the two manufacturers are producing the same AstraZeneca vaccine, but they required a separate review and authorization for emergency use. 

The director general said the WHO's approval process for the vaccines lasted less than four weeks, adding that the health group assessed the quality, safety and efficacy data. 

The approval is likely to trigger the delivery of hundreds of millions of doses to countries that have signed up for the UN-backed COVAX Facility, which plans to deliver 336 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the first half of the year.
