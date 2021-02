Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's export prices rose for the second straight month in January on a decline in the Korean currency's value against the U.S. dollar and rising oil prices.According to data from the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Tuesday, the country's export price index, in terms of the local currency, gained one-point-eight percent on-month in January.From a year earlier, the index fell two-point-three percent, marking the 20th straight month of on-year drop.A BOK official attributed the rise to the depreciation of the local currency against the U.S. dollar and rising oil prices.The Korean currency fell point-two percent against the U.S. dollar on-month in January.