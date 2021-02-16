Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, Japan Hold Phone Talks on Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and Japan held phone talks on Monday to discuss cooperation for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry on Monday, South Korea's chief nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, spoke by phone with his Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi, director-general for Asian and Oceanian affairs at Tokyo's Foreign Ministry.The two sides reportedly assessed the peninsula situation and exchanged opinions on cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan in efforts to achieve the denuclearization of the peninsula.The top envoys also agreed to continue close communication and cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo regarding the North Korean nuclear issue and other concerns.The talks between Noh and Funakoshi mark the first this year since their last phone talks on December 23.