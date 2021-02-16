JCS Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) has reported its first case of COVID-19.According to a military official on Tuesday, a JCS employee working at the Defense Ministry compound in Yongsan, central Seoul, tested positive for the virus the previous day. It marks the first case among JCS personnel.The ministry reportedly plans to conduct an epidemiological survey of the confirmed patient and set up a temporary testing facility on the compound for virus tests on those who came into contact with the patient.It is the first time since November that a COVID-19 case was reported at the Yongsan compound, where the headquarters of the Defense Ministry and the JCS are located.The latest case comes as South Korea and the United States are preparing to hold an annual springtime combined exercise in the second week of next month.