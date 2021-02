Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Tuesday that the government has signed deals to procure additional COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate 23 million people, thus securing vaccines for a total of 79 million people.The prime minister made the remarks during a government meeting on COVID-19 responses in Sejong City.Chung said that the government has signed a deal to procure enough Novavax vaccines for 20 million people, which are expected to be ready for inoculation by the second quarter.He said that the government also signed a deal to bring in Pfizer vaccines for three million people in the second quarter.Chung said that with the new deals, the government has secured enough COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate 79 million people.