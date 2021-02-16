S. Korea Reports 457 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 457 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as the nation eased social distancing rules after the Lunar New Year holiday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Tuesday that the new cases raised the country's accumulated caseload to 84-thousand-325.The daily figure rose by 114 from the previous day, climbing back over 400 after three days in the 300s.Of the new cases detected throughout Monday, 429 were local transmissions, while 28 were imported.More than 300 cases or about 70 percent of the local transmissions came from the greater metro area, with 155 in Seoul, 129 in Gyeonggi Province and 19 in Incheon.Other parts of the nation added 126 cases.The number of critically ill patients rose by ten to 166 while seven more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-534. The fatality rate stands at one-point-82 percent.