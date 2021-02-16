Surviving 'Comfort Woman' to Refute Harvard Professor's Claim

Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Yong-soo, a surviving victim of Japan's wartime sexual slavery, will speak on her experience to refute a Harvard law school professor's recent claims that Japanese military sex slaves during World War Two were willing prostitutes.An aide to Lee said on Monday that the elderly victim has decided to share her experience in a webinar organized by Harvard students to address the distortion of historical facts by Professor John Mark Ramseyer.Lee reportedly accepted the students' request for her testimony to rectify the historical distortion. The webinar will reportedly be broadcast live on Facebook on Wednesday.Lee also plans to hold a press conference on Tuesday to urge the government to refer the issue of Japan's wartime sexual slavery to the International Court of Justice.Ramseyer sparked controversy with a recent article titled, "Contracting for sex in the Pacific War,” in which he describes the forced sex slavery organized by Japan as a "consenting, contractual process" where women could negotiate for wages.