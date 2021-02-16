DP Primary Candidates Clash during First Televised Debate

Photo : KBS News

The candidates in the ruling Democratic Party’s(DP) primary ahead of April's Seoul mayoral by-election clashed on ways to curb soaring housing prices during their first televised debate Monday night.DP Rep. Woo Sang-ho raised concerns over former DP floor leader Park Young-sun's pledge to restructure Seoul into a compact metropolis, where it would only take 21 minutes to get to anywhere within each of the planned 21 self-sufficient urban cores.Woo said the plan could create chaos and lead to conflict among the city's current 25 districts. Park replied that the 21 cores, which should be considered living spheres not administrative areas, will help resolve the housing problem.Woo also criticized Park's envisioned plan to reduce travel time by building underground roads and to create parks across the city as a waste of taxpayers' money.Park, for her part, criticized Woo's pledge to construct 160-thousand units of public housing along the Han River, similar to New York's Manhattan, predicting that the result would be stifling.