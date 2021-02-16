VOA: N. Korea's Trade Suffered due to COVID-19 Border Lockdowns

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's trade with China and other countries has suffered immensely due to border lockdowns since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic early last year.According to Voice of America(VOA), citing data from the International Trade Center(ITC) on Tuesday, 13 countries' trade volume with the North last year totaled 13-point-09 million dollars, about a third of the 35-point-16 million dollars reported in 2019.While North Korean exports contracted from eight-point-36 million dollars in 2019 to eight-point-06 million dollars last year, imports plunged from 26-point-eight million to five-point-02 million dollars.Imports from Brazil shrank by the biggest margin of some 19-point-76 million dollars, followed by imports from South Africa, falling 19-point-36 million dollars, and from Switzerland, dropping 700-thousand dollars.Meanwhile, the North's trade with its biggest economic partner, China, plunged over 80 percent in 2020 to total 539 million dollars, according to China's customs authorities.