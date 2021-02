Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in called for a pan-government effort toward overcoming last month's employment shock and finding recovery in the job market.At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Moon noted the gravity of over one-point-five million people being without jobs as the nation struggles to contain COVID-19.The president urged officials to seek ways to prevent the widening of socioeconomic gaps rising from job polarization.Moon then vowed to fulfill a plan to create more than 900-thousand jobs in the public sector during the first quarter, and to push forward with a project to bring about a total investment of 110 trillion won from both the public and private sectors.The president also pledged support for employers to keep jobs, as well as a fourth round of COVID-19 relief payouts for the vulnerable groups.