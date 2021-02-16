Victim of Japan's Wartime Sexual Slavery Urges Seoul to Take Issue to ICJ

Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Yong-soo, a victim of Japan's wartime sexual slavery, urged the Moon Jae-in administration to take the issue to the International Court of Justice(ICJ) so that Japan will come to realize its past wrongdoings.At a press conference on Tuesday, the 92-year-old activist said Tokyo is accusing the South Korean judiciary of violating international laws, and lobbying a Harvard University professor to make false claims.This comes after a South Korean court last month ordered Japan to make reparations of 100 million won each to 12 former sex slaves. More recently, J. Mark Ramseyer, a Harvard Law professor, made a controversial claim that the victims volunteered to work at Japan's front-line brothels.Lee added that she does not want monetary compensation, but rather Tokyo's acknowledgement of past atrocities and a sincere apology.She also urged Seoul and Tokyo to settle the issue once and for all at the ICJ and to start to improve bilateral relations.