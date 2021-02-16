Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Victim of Japan's Wartime Sexual Slavery Urges Seoul to Take Issue to ICJ

Write: 2021-02-16 13:08:06Update: 2021-02-16 13:59:37

Victim of Japan's Wartime Sexual Slavery Urges Seoul to Take Issue to ICJ

Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Yong-soo, a victim of Japan's wartime sexual slavery, urged the Moon Jae-in administration to take the issue to the International Court of Justice(ICJ) so that Japan will come to realize its past wrongdoings.

At a press conference on Tuesday, the 92-year-old activist said Tokyo is accusing the South Korean judiciary of violating international laws, and lobbying a Harvard University professor to make false claims.

This comes after a South Korean court last month ordered Japan to make reparations of 100 million won each to 12 former sex slaves. More recently, J. Mark Ramseyer, a Harvard Law professor, made a controversial claim that the victims volunteered to work at Japan's front-line brothels.

Lee added that she does not want monetary compensation, but rather Tokyo's acknowledgement of past atrocities and a sincere apology.

She also urged Seoul and Tokyo to settle the issue once and for all at the ICJ and to start to improve bilateral relations.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >