Electricity Generation by Nuclear Plants Surges by Biggest Margin in 2020

Photo : YONHAP News

Nuclear power plants had the largest increase in electricity generation in South Korea last year, with coal-powered plants having the largest decline.According to data from the state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation(KEPCO) on Tuesday, 160-thousand-184 Gigawatt hours of electricity came from nuclear power plants in 2020, up nine-point-eight percent on-year.Electricity generated by coal-powered plants, on the other hand, dipped 13-point-six percent to total 196-thousand-489 Gigawatt hours, reflecting government policies to reduce fine dust air pollution.Coal plants, however, still made up the largest portion of the electricity mix at 35-point-six percent, while nuclear plants accounted for 29 percent.As the country moves to increase energy reliance on renewable sources to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050, power generated from renewable energy sources rose three-point-nine percent.