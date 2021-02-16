Gov't to Collect Opinions on Revisions to Social Distancing System

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government plans to reveal a draft of revisions to social distancing regulations next week to collect opinions from various sectors.Health Ministry spokesperson Son Young-rae said on Tuesday that the opinions will likely be gathered through meetings with relevant organizations.Asked about reintroducing a three-level distancing system from the current five-level system, Son said while authorities agree that the current system is too detailed and complex for the public to adhere to, no decision has yet been made.The current system, which was introduced in November last year, came under fire for failing to prevent further spread of the virus, while small business owners and the self-employed suffered great losses from prolonged operation restrictions and shutdowns.The revised system is expected to take effect next month.