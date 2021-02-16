N. Korea Appears to be Marking Late Leader's Birthday in Low-Key Manner

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea appears to be marking the 79th birthday of late leader Kim Jong-il in a low-key manner on Tuesday without reports of a large-scale event.This comes amid speculation that Pyongyang could carry out a major provocation ahead of one of its biggest national holidays.No report has yet come out regarding regime leader Kim Jong-un's annual visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the bodies of founder Kim Il-sung and his son Kim Jong-il lie in state.A South Korean Unification Ministry official said on Tuesday that news of Kim Jong-un's visit was reported on the following day in 2012, 2013 and 2016, adding that the visit still may come.The North's state-run media featured Kim Jong-il's achievements, including strengthening national defense power, before calling for loyalty to current leader Kim Jong-un and to fulfill decisions made during a recent ruling party congress.The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) also carried photos showing that concerts were held to celebrate.The South Korean official said the North, which held the smallest event for Kim's birthday last year, seems to have slightly expanded in scale this year, an apparent reflection of internal quarantine rules against COVID-19.