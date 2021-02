Photo : YONHAP News

The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) reported that an unidentified person the military took into custody earlier on Tuesday is presumed to be a North Korean man seeking to defect to the South.According to the JCS, the man was caught on surveillance cameras crossing the Civilian Control Line near the Military Demarcation Line, heading toward the south at around 4:20 a.m.The military promptly mobilized forces and took the man into custody at around 7:20 a.m. During that process, the military had issued but later lifted the "Jindotgae One" alert, which is raised in the event of a possible armed intrusion from North Korea.The JCS said the man is being questioned and it is presumed he intends to defect.The JCS added that it has detected no particular movements from the North’s military.