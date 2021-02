Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Ministry says it will carefully review whether to take the issue of Japan's wartime sexual slavery to the International Court of Justice.A ministry official said Tuesday they plan to listen further to a proposal by Lee Yong-soo, a victim of wartime sexual slavery, who had urged the Moon Jae-in administration to address the matter so that Japan will come to realize its past wrongdoings.The official said the government is doing everything it can to restore the honor and dignity of the victims and will keep communicating closely with them to reach a solution.Earlier at a press conference on Tuesday, 92-year-old activist Lee urged Seoul to shed light on Japan's atrocities through international law so that Tokyo atones for its past mistakes.