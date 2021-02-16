First COVID-19 Case at JCS Raises Concern ahead of Joint Drill with US

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) has reported its first case of COVID-19. Concerns are growing that a South Korea-U.S. joint exercise, now just three weeks away, may suffer yet another setback due to the pandemic.Park Jong-hong has the details.Report: A Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) employee working at the Defense Ministry compound in Yongsan, central Seoul, has tested positive for COVID-19.A military official said on Tuesday that this marks the first case among JCS personnel.The ministry plans to conduct an epidemiological survey of the confirmed patient and set up a temporary testing facility on the compound for those who came into contact.It is the first time since November that a COVID-19 case has been reported at the Yongsan compound, where the headquarters of the Defense Ministry and the JCS are located.The latest case comes as South Korea and the United States are preparing to hold an annual springtime combined exercise in the second week of next month.While there are concerns the exercise will be delayed again, South Korean military authorities say otherwise. A Defense Ministry official said that even if another person tests positive it would have a limited impact on the exercise itself.The official added it will go on as planned as they can adjust how the drill is conducted, such as changing the venue and quarantine guidelines.But skeptics say the latest case could lead to a scale down of the drill and disrupt planned processes to verify South Korea’s Full Operational Capability, a precondition for Seoul to retake wartime operational control, or OPCON, from the U.S.In fact, in August last year, a South Korean Army officer tested positive for COVID-19 right before another drill, leading to it being scaled down and pushed back.At present, both sides are fine-tuning plans for the joint exercise that is slated to run nine days starting in the second week of March.Park Jong-hong KBS World Radio News