Korean Court Rejects Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' Appeal

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean appellate court has rejected an appeal filed by Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in protest of a previous ruling to seize its assets held in South Korea to compensate wartime laborers.According to legal sources on Tuesday, the Daejeon District Court turned down the appeal from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries filed against a victim of Japan’s wartime forced labor.The court was found to have reached the latest decision last Tuesday and conveyed the decision to the Japanese firm the next day.In a landmark ruling in November 2018, the Supreme Court ordered Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to award up to 150 million won each to five forced labor victims and their families.After Mitsubishi repeatedly rejected the victims' requests for negotiations, the victims launched proceedings in March 2019 to seize the company's two trademarks and six patents in South Korea and dispose of them.A court ruling is pending for appeals that Mitsubishi has filed against three other victims.