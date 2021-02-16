N. Korean Leader Visits Kumsusan Palace to Mark His Father's Birth Anniversary

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited the mausoleum of the regime’s two previous leaders to mark the 79th birth anniversary of his late father Kim Jong-il.The North’s official Korean Central Television on Tuesday reported Kim’s visit earlier in the day to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the bodies of founder Kim Il-sung and his son Kim Jong-il lie in state.Accompanied by senior officials of the regime’s ruling Workers’ Party, the incumbent leader laid flower baskets at the statues of the two former leaders, the broadcaster said.Since he came to power in late 2011 following his father’s death, Kim Jong-un has visited the palace every year on his father’s birthday. Some outside observers had speculated a change in the routine amid the regime's intensive efforts to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak.Earlier in the day, the North's state-run media outlets featured Kim Jong-il's achievements, including strengthening national defense power, before calling for loyalty to the current leader Kim and fulfilling decisions made during a recent ruling party congress.