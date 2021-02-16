Spy Chief Calls Alleged Surveillance under Lee Myung-bak Gov't Illegal

Photo : YONHAP News

National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director Park Jie-won says the agency is mulling holding a closed-door session to brief lawmakers on allegations of illegal surveillance by the spy agency under former President Lee Myung-bak.Park made the remark during a National Assembly Intelligence Committee meeting on Tuesday, according to ruling Democratic Party Rep. Kim Byung-kee and main opposition People Power Party Rep. Ha Tae-keung, who represent each party in the parliamentary committee.Park said making public the relevant records can breach the law as it entails personal information of third persons, but they could be reported to the committee behind closed doors if the committee officially demands so with the consent of two thirds of its members.The allegations that the NIS under the Lee administration conducted extended surveillance of not only politicians but also government officials, business leaders and cultural figures resurfaced as a political issue ahead of the Seoul and Busan mayoral elections.Regarding the illegality of the agency’s alleged activities, Park said they are illegal but added it has yet to confirm whether those activities involved eavesdropping and tailing.Asked whether such activities continued under another conservative government led by former President Park Geun-hye, the NIS chief said it is possible, saying there was no confirmation yet as to whether the Park government ordered an end to the practices.He said there was no such illegal surveillance under the Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun administrations.