Moon Stresses Efforts to Root out School Violence Involving Athletes

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for enhanced legal and institutional frameworks to prevent school violence involving athletes.Presidential Deputy Spokesperson Lim Se-eun said in a written briefing that Moon made the request during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, while expressing regrets over a string of cases and allegations of school violence against young athletes by their colleagues or coaches.Moon called for “special efforts” for the successful and practical functioning of related laws and institutions so violence will be rooted out throughout the whole process of fostering athletes including their school years and stints on national teams.The Cabinet meeting passed revisions to the National Sports Promotion Act focused on the strengthening of human rights protections in sports. The revisions stipulate the establishment of temporary shelters for athlete victims of school violence and the immediate separation of victims from perpetrators among other measures.