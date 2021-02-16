Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

NIS: N. Korea Launched Cyberattacks to Steal S. Korean COVID-19 Vaccine, Treatment Technologies

Write: 2021-02-16 19:17:36Update: 2021-02-16 19:20:42

NIS: N. Korea Launched Cyberattacks to Steal S. Korean COVID-19 Vaccine, Treatment Technologies

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s spy agency says North Korea attempted cyberattacks against South Korean organizations and companies to steal homegrown technologies regarding COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

The National Intelligence Service(NIS) revealed the intelligence in a report session at the National Assembly Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, according to multiple ranking members of the parliamentary committee.

Main opposition People Power Party Rep. Ha Tae-keung, who represents the party at the committee, said the North has been making one-point-58 million cyberattack attempts every day, up by 32 percent from last year.

He said North Korean hackers also attempted to illegally obtain other South Korean technologies and sought to make financial gains from individuals and companies. 

Meanwhile, according to the lawmaker, the North also significantly strengthened punishments against North Korean residents enjoying or disseminating South Korean cultural contents.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >