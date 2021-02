Heavy snow is expected to hit Jeolla Province on Wednesday with a cold snap gripping the nation.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) forecast up to 15 centimeters of snow for Jeolla Province and more than 20 centimeters for mountain areas in southern Jeju Island and the Dokdo islets in the East Sea until Thursday.West coast areas in South Chungcheong Province and eastern regions of the Jeolla provinces are expected to receive up to ten centimeters of snow.Morning lows fell to around minus ten degrees Celsius in Seoul, with the wind chill temperature falling to minus 16-point-nine degrees.Afternoon highs will hover around minus five degrees to two degrees above zero.The cold snap is forecast to let up from Friday.