North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju reportedly attended a concert celebrating the birthday of late leader Kim Jong-il on Tuesday.The newspaper of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party, the Rodong Sinmun, reported on Wednesday that Kim and Ri attended the concert at the Mansudae Art Theater in Pyongyang.The paper published an accompanying photo of Kim and his wife watching the event, reporting that the couple received a loud applause from the crowd.Ri appeared in public for the first time in more than a year since she attended a concert celebrating Lunar New Year's Day on January 25 last year at the Samjiyon Theater.