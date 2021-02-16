Top Diplomats of S. Korea, China Hold Phone Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong spoke by phone with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Tuesday and discussed issues of mutual concern including a trip to Seoul by Chinese President Xi Jinping.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said that the top diplomats discussed South Korea-China relations, Korean Peninsula issues and the regional situation.In the first phone conversation between the two ministers since Chung took office early last week, Wang reportedly expressed hope that they further develop relations of the two nations.The two sides also agreed on the importance of exchanges between the leaders of the two countries as well as high-level officials that would deepen and develop South Korea-China relations.Wang also reaffirmed that President Xi wishes to visit Seoul. The top diplomats agreed to continue communication to realize the visit as soon as the COVID-19 situation improves.