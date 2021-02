Bitcoin's market value topped 50-thousand U.S. dollars for the first time on Tuesday.According to Bloomberg News, the cryptocurrency’s price hit 50-thousand-191 dollars at 7:32 a.m. on the New York Exchange. It rose further, hitting 50-thousand-389 dollars shortly after, according to data from Coin Metric.Reuters said bitcoin surged past 50-thousand dollars to a new record high on the London stock exchange as well.According to the Wall Street Journal, the total value of bitcoin in circulation grew to 940 billion dollars.The price of the world's biggest cryptocurrency soared 170 percent in the fourth quarter of last year to around 29-thousand dollars at the end of the year and has jumped by another 70 percent so far this year.