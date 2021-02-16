S. Korea's Daily COVID-19 Cases Jump to 621

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 621 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the largest daily increase in over a month.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Wednesday that the new cases raised the country's accumulated caseload to 84-thousand-946.The daily figure jumped by 164 from the previous day, climbing over 600 for the first time since January 10. The nation is feared to see a spike in infections after the Lunar New Year holiday amid eased social distancing.Of the new cases detected throughout Tuesday, 590 were local transmissions, while 31 were imported.More than 400 cases of local transmissions came from the greater metro area, with 247 in Seoul, 147 in Gyeonggi Province and 21 in Incheon.Other parts of the nation added 175 cases.The number of critically ill patients rose by three to 169 while four more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-538. The fatality rate stands at one-point-81 percent.