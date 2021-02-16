Korean American Associations Demand Harvard Professor's Immediate Resignation

Photo : YONHAP News

Korean American associations in the United States have demanded for the immediate resignation of Harvard law professor John Mark Ramseyer over his claims in a recent paper that Japanese military sex slaves during World War Two were willing prostitutes.The Korean American Parents Association of Greater New York(KAPA GNY), the Korean American Society of Massachusetts and the Asian American Youth Center(AAYC) made the call on Tuesday in a virtual press conference.In a letter to the president of Harvard University, KAPA GNY requested that Ramseyer immediately step down, saying that his thesis is a clear violation of Harvard's mission statement.The association said that as a professor of the world renowned educational institute, Ramseyer did not have a balanced view of study.The Korean American Society of Massachusetts also made a similar call, announcing a plan to hold a rally to protest his claims in front of Harvard University on March 1 Independence Movement Day.Ramseyer sparked controversy with the article titled, "Contracting for sex in the Pacific War,” in which he describes "comfort women" as prostitutes who worked on a contractual basis and could negotiate for wages.