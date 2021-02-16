N. Korea Changes Leader's English Title to 'President'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly changed the English title of its leader Kim Jong-un from “chairman” to “president.”The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Wednesday ran an English story of Kim visiting the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to mark the birthday of his late father. The report referred to Kim as “president of the state affairs.”The first use of the title is believed to be an English article on February 11, though until January 22, the KCNA had referred to Kim as “chairman of the state affairs commission” in such articles.Earlier on Tuesday, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service informed the National Assembly’s Intelligence Committee of the English title change.North Korea’s founder and Kim’s grandfather, Kim Il-sung, had used “president” as his English title.The North apparently made the change as “president” is the English title used by most state and government leaders.