Amb. Lee: Biden Administration to Consult with Seoul on New N. Korea Strategy

Write: 2021-02-17 12:24:26Update: 2021-02-17 14:22:30

South Korea's top diplomat in the United States expects the Joe Biden administration to consult with Seoul on drawing up a comprehensive policy on North Korea.

At a virtual meeting with South Korean media outlets on Tuesday, Ambassador Lee Soo-hyuck said the Biden administration agrees that the North Korean nuclear issue is a pressing and important issue, and has begun a policy review.

Days after Biden was sworn into office last month, the White House announced that it will adopt a new strategy on the North through close consultations with allies.

Highlighting the Biden administration's resolve to reinforce relations with allies, Lee said there has been active communication between Seoul and Washington on North Korea and alliance issues, including the renewal of their defense cost-sharing agreement.

This comes as CNN reported last week that the two sides could strike a multi-year deal to increase Seoul's defense contribution by 13 percent from the amount it paid in 2019.
