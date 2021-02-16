Menu Content

Victim of Japan's Wartime Sexual Slavery: Harvard Prof. Claims Should Be Dismissed

Write: 2021-02-17 13:07:50Update: 2021-02-17 14:59:27

Lee Yong-soo, a South Korean victim of Japan's wartime sexual slavery, has called for a dismissal of a Harvard law professor's claims that 'comfort women' were prostitutes contracted to work at brothels out of their own volition.

The 92-year-old activist - one of the few remaining victims - made the call to Harvard University students on Wednesday while speaking at a virtual seminar hosted by the Harvard Asian Pacific American Law Students Association(APALSA). 

Lee, meanwhile, said the claims made by Professor J. Mark Ramseyer could help resolve the issue in the long-term, as the controversy has drawn international attention to the unresolved issue of wartime sex slaves.

Lee, who had urged the Moon Jae-in administration to take the issue to the International Court of Justice(ICJ) the previous day, reiterated her call, saying settling the issue with Tokyo once and for all is her final wish.

She lamented that Japan has not changed one bit in the past 70 years since it invaded Korea and forcibly took young women into a "lawless world".
