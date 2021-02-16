New Japanese Amb. Highlights Indispensability of Trilateral Cooperation with US

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's new ambassador to South Korea highlighted the indispensability of cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo, as well as trilateral cooperation with Washington for the stability of the region.In his first message on the embassy website since arriving last Friday, Koichi Aiboshi said South Korea and Japan are mutually important neighboring countries, whose people share a deep interest in each other's politics, economy, society and culture.Aiboshi added that he feels a "heavy weight of responsibility" as the two sides face a grave situation in terms of bilateral ties amid ongoing disputes over wartime forced labor issues and Tokyo's export curbs.As the situation surrounding the COVID-19 improves, the ambassador vowed to foster an environment that would enable resumptions of bilateral exchanges in various fields and at the people-to-people level.This is Aiboshi's third assignment in South Korea, after serving as the embassy's first secretary from 1999 and as its political affairs minister from 2006.