Photo : YONHAP News

Starting in 2025, high schools in South Korea will adopt a credit system, whereby students will be able to select courses they want to take and graduate after fulfilling a required number of credits.Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae announced the details of the planned system on Wednesday.While the system has been adopted by Meister vocational and other specialized high schools since 2018, the ministry plans to apply it to all high schools nationwide starting in 2025.Students can also take courses that are not offered by their schools through a joint online and offline program with other schools or research institutes. Outside experts in specialized fields will also be able to teach students.A total of 192 credits must be fulfilled to graduate, with a minimum of 28 credits earned per semester.