The government has said it could review adjusting business hours and social distancing levels, implying that authorities will tighten quarantine measures if the current uptick in COVID-19 continues.In a Wednesday briefing, Health Ministry spokesperson Son Young-rae acknowledged the need to continue observing the situation and that the recently eased business curfew and social distancing could be up for reconsideration depending on patient numbers.On Wednesday, South Korea's daily case number bounced back to the 600s amid new clusters, while local transmissions averaged 405.9 per day over the past week.Health Ministry official Yoon Tae-ho noted that the movement of people over the weekend jumped 32 percent from early January and expressed concern over another resurgence if this trend persists.