Vice FM Objects to Violence against Protesters in Talks with Myanmar Amb.

Photo : YONHAP News

Meeting with Myanmar's ambassador, Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun has expressed deep concern over the Southeast Asian state's political situation and the use of violence against peaceful protesters.During talks with Ambassador U Thant Sin on Tuesday, Choi also called for the immediate release of officials detained following the military coup, including Myanmar's de facto civilian leader and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.Noting that South Korea has fully supported Myanmar's transition to democracy, the vice minister said democracy and constitutional order must be restored in a peaceful manner in accordance with lawful procedures.Choi added that Seoul is ready to contribute toward resolving the political situation in cooperation with the international community. He also asked for Myanmar's support in ensuring the safety of South Korean residents and companies in the country.