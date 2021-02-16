Victim of Japan's Wartime Sexual Slavery Calls for Dismissal of Controversial Claims

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: One of South Korea's outspoken victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery rejected a Harvard law professor's controversial claims that the victims were willing prostitutes working for the Japanese military. She reiterated her call to Seoul and Tokyo to seek a resolution to the long-disputed issue through the International Court of Justice.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Lee Yong-soo, a South Korean victim of Japan's wartime sexual slavery, on Wednesday called for a dismissal of controversial claims by a Harvard law professor that the women volunteered to work at Japan's frontline brothels.Lee made the call while speaking at a virtual seminar hosted by Harvard’s Asian Pacific American Law Students Association(APALSA).The 92-year-old activist then said the claims made by J. Mark Ramseyer could help resolve the issue in the long-term, as the controversy has drawn international attention to the unresolved issue of wartime sex slaves.Ramseyer sparked controversy with the article, titled "Contracting for Sex in the Pacific War," in which he describes the women, euphemistically called "comfort women," as prostitutes who worked on a contractual basis and could negotiate for wages.Ramseyer claimed that the women demanded high advance pay and a short contractual term, with the ability to leave early if they generated sufficient revenue.Lee, who urged the Moon Jae-in administration to take the sexual slavery issue to the International Court of Justice(ICJ) on Tuesday, reiterated the call, saying settling the issue once and for all is her final wish.Stressing that she does not want monetary compensation, but rather Tokyo's acknowledgement of its past atrocities and a sincere apology, Lee also urged Seoul and Tokyo to start improving bilateral relations after settling the issue at the ICJ.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.